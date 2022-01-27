Three dead, others injured in four-car crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police and Fire Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash at Hollywood Street and Blue Road the left three dead and others injured.

Police say that two people died from their injuries on the scene and another died at the hospital, all from Vehicle 1.

Four others were taken to the hospital: one woman in critical condition, one man in critical condition and two women in non-critical condition.

Officers say that Vehicle 1 crossed into the continuous turning lane to pass the vehicle in front of it. Vehicle 1 then hit the front of Vehicle 2, causing Vehicle 2 to spin out of control.

Part of Vehicle 2 then hit the front passenger side of vehicle 3 and the front of Vehicle 2 hit Vehicle 4.

