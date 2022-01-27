Teen suspects accused of shooting paintball guns in Dyersburg restaurant arrested at school

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - Two 16-year-old suspects are charged with felony aggravated assault in connection to an incident inside a Dyersburg restaurant.

Dyersburg Police Department says the teens fired paintball guns inside El Patio restaurant Tuesday night striking multiple people including an 8-year-old child.

The child was hit in the face, according to police.

**Update** Two 16-year-old Dyersburg teens have been charged with felony aggravated assault in connection with the incident inside El Patio Restaurant. Multiple victims were hit including an 8-year-old child that was struck in the face by a projectile from the gun. Dyersburg police took both teens into custody at school this afternoon. One of the teens has an additional charge of resisting arrest. Both were transported to detention pending Dyer County Juvenile Court action. ### January 26, 2022 Dyersburg police responded to El Patio restaurant Tuesday night around 8:00 p.m., in reference to individuals entering the restaurant shooting customers with airsoft or SplatRBall guns. Multiple people were hit by the projectiles. DPD has learned that over the last few weeks, many teens have been having battles with each other, which has escalated to others being shot in the community. Tuesday night’s incident is being investigated as a criminal offense upon consulting with the District Attorney General’s Office. DPD is requesting anyone who was present during this incident, or may know the identity of the subjects involved to call 311, or 285-1212. ### Posted by Dyersburg Police Department on Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Both teens were taken into custody after school Wednesday. One of the teens received an additional charge of resisting arrest.

Their identifies cannot be released due to their juvenile status.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.