Ole Miss drops tough one to Arkansas in crowded game week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a busy three-game week for Ole Miss.

Monday’s COVID-19 makeup game against Florida forced the Rebels to triple up while hosting Arkansas Wednesday night.

Take you to the Pavilion in Oxford where Head Coach Kermit Davis’ group comes in on a high note after knocking off the Gators this week.

Rebels got off to a strong start as Louis Rodriguez dropped in the jumper.

Arkansas came back with J.D. Note dials long distance to give the Razorbacks the lead -- 25 for Note.

The Razorbacks pulled away late as Jaylin Williams split the double team for the layup -- 18 for Williams.

Hogs go on to win it. Final Score 64-55.

The Rebels close out the week hosting Kansas State Saturday 3 p.m. as part of the SEC Big 12 Challenge at the Pavilion in Oxford.

