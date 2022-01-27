Morant scores 41 as Grizzlies grind out win at San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (WMC) - It’s back to work for the Memphis Grizzlies as the NBA heads into next month’s All Star break and the Griz got a little healthier as they take on the Spurs in San Antonio Wednesday night.

Let’s set the scene at the AT&T Center in the Texas City. It’s the last of a four-game road trip.

The Griz can finish .500 with a win.

Griz led by 15 at one point but the Spurs battled back to force a tie late in the game.

That’s when Jeran Jackson, Jr. and Ja Morant Take over. Triple J 22 scored points and a career-high tieing six blocked shots.

Morant had 26 points in the second half and 41 for the soon-to-be-named All-Star Starter.

Grizzlies go on to win it. Final Score 118-110. After the game, these comments from Ja Morant.

“You know with this team they like to play hard for a full 48 minutes,” said Morant. “We knew they were going to battle back. We gave them a run. We just had to get all the 50-50 balls. We had to be the one who wanted it more, and late down the stretch that’s what we did, then executed on the offensive end, and, you know, knock down free throws to win it.”

Morant hit six straight free throws in the final seconds to put it away.

The Grizzlies now 33-17, next come home to host the Utah Jazz Friday night at FedExForum.The Jazz trail the Griz by two games for third place in the NBA Western Conference.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.