Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Memphis-Shelby County Schools invests over $5M in water filling stations

By Arianna Poindexter
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County Schools have invested $5 million of COVID-19 relief funds to purchase and install 3,000 water bottle filling stations in all district-managed schools and administrative buildings.

This comes after lead testing in 2019 revealed 35 schools had one or more water sources with lead levels equal to or exceeding 20 parts per billion.

The district took immediate action back then, reporting its findings to state and local agencies as well as parents.

Of all the parents who requested testing for their students, no tests came back positive for lead.

“Our drinking water sources have been offline since we’ve been back in service and those water sources were offline primarily associated with CDC guidance,” said Genard Phillips, chief of business operations for Memphis-Shelby County Schools.

Phillips says after retesting over winter break in 2021, the number of schools impacted decreased to 12. In the meantime, the district provided bottled water for schools for drinking purposes until the filtrations systems are installed.

“We’ve been doing that since we actually went back to school back in March of last school year. So, we’ve been providing bottled water for all drinking purposes for students and staff throughout all school locations,” Philips said.

This initiative is made possible through ESSER COVID-19 relief funding.

Phillips says the pandemic has impacted the installation process, but schools are closer to fresh drinking water.

“Even though we’ve had a prescription that we’ve worked with our subject matter experts to engage in the implementation strategy, it took some time. We had some lead time and those items being delivered to us. And then of course, then we’ve got supply chain issues. We’re using our own staff as well as third-party contractors to help us with the installation process.”

School officials say they expect to have all the filtration systems installed by Jan. 31.

The district says the new filtration systems will minimize plastic waste, reduce costs, and provide better-tasting, filtered water.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Scene of chase and deadly standoff in Cordova
TBI: Suspect dead after chase, standoff with Shelby County SWAT
Suspect arrested after woman shot, killed in shooting at Memphis restaurant
Suspect arrested after woman shot, killed in shooting at Memphis restaurant
Search and rescue operations are underway for a woman who has been missing since Friday, Jan....
Search continues for Lauderdale County woman who went missing after car crash
City Watch issued for Tekala Williams
City Watch issued for Memphis teen last seen over 2 weeks ago
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’

Latest News

Two charged in false registration of stolen Porsche
Two charged with false registration of stolen Porsche
Governor Reeves praises economic wins in Mississippi State of the State
Governor Reeves praises economic wins in Mississippi State of the State
Shelby County Board of Adjustment votes down proposed St. Jude parking garage
Medical marijuana legalization is sure to be a hot point of debate at the state house this week.
Medical Cannabis Act heads to MS Governor’s desk