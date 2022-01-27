Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Memphis-Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task Force gives update as cases slowly decline

SCHD COVID-19 data 1/27/22
SCHD COVID-19 data 1/27/22(Shelby County Health Department)
By Tucker Robbins
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis-Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task Force will held a news briefing Thursday afternoon to give an update on vaccines and cases.

The Shelby County Health Department reports 1,078 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 8 deaths over the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases in Shelby County to 217,112 and 2,885 deaths since the pandemic began.

SCHD reports the current seven day rolling average of COVID-19 cases 1,251 cases per day for the last seven days.

There are currently 15,623 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County and 5,133 of them are pediatric cases.

SCHD reports the test positivity rate as 28.8% for the week ending in January 15.

Shelby County is averaging 789 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 78.8% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

  • 551,610 total people vaccinated
  • 1,185,280 total vaccinations administered
  • 5,521 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

More on Shelby County’s COVID-19 data can be found at shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Scene of chase and deadly standoff in Cordova
TBI: Suspect dead after chase, standoff with Shelby County SWAT
John Hunt
TBI identifies man killed by SWAT officer in Cordova
John Hunt
Family of man killed in SCSO SWAT standoff says he experienced hallucinations, paranoia days prior
Search and rescue operations are underway for a woman who has been missing since Friday, Jan....
Search continues for Lauderdale County woman who went missing after car crash
Memphis officer Corille Jones killed in crash
Funeral, Sea of Blue announced for MPD officer killed in crash

Latest News

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 6,535 new cases reported Thurs.
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Infectious disease expert to weigh in as COVID-19 case numbers drop
Infectious disease expert to weigh in as COVID-19 case numbers drop
‘People have pandemic fatigue’: Infectious Disease Specialist on mental health amid pandemic
‘People have pandemic fatigue’: Infectious Disease Specialist on mental health amid pandemic