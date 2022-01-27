Memphis-Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task Force gives update as cases slowly decline

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis-Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task Force will held a news briefing Thursday afternoon to give an update on vaccines and cases.

The Shelby County Health Department reports 1,078 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 8 deaths over the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases in Shelby County to 217,112 and 2,885 deaths since the pandemic began.

SCHD reports the current seven day rolling average of COVID-19 cases 1,251 cases per day for the last seven days.

There are currently 15,623 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County and 5,133 of them are pediatric cases.

SCHD reports the test positivity rate as 28.8% for the week ending in January 15.

Shelby County is averaging 789 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 78.8% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

551,610 total people vaccinated

1,185,280 total vaccinations administered

5,521 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

More on Shelby County’s COVID-19 data can be found at shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

