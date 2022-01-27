Advertise with Us
Man accused in Southaven church embezzlement

Southaven church embezzlement arrest - Kevin Hauman
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A church embezzlement investigation led to the arrest of a Southaven man this week.

Southaven Police Department says 41-year-old Kevin Hauman was developed as a suspect in December 2021 after police received a complaint about possible embezzlement at a church in the community.

Hauman turned himself in on Wednesday.

He is now in DeSoto County Jail being held on a $150,000 bond.

This is an ongoing investigation.

