Man accused in Southaven church embezzlement
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A church embezzlement investigation led to the arrest of a Southaven man this week.
Southaven Police Department says 41-year-old Kevin Hauman was developed as a suspect in December 2021 after police received a complaint about possible embezzlement at a church in the community.
Hauman turned himself in on Wednesday.
He is now in DeSoto County Jail being held on a $150,000 bond.
This is an ongoing investigation.
