Man accused in Southaven church embezzlement

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A church embezzlement investigation led to the arrest of a Southaven man this week.

Southaven Police Department says 41-year-old Kevin Hauman was developed as a suspect in December 2021 after police received a complaint about possible embezzlement at a church in the community.

Hauman turned himself in on Wednesday.

He is now in DeSoto County Jail being held on a $150,000 bond.

This is an ongoing investigation.

