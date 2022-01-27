Advertise with Us
Inside Memphis Flyer with Writer Chris McCoy

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s edition of the Memphis Flyer highlights 20 Memphians under 30 doing great things in the Bluff City.

Writer Chris McCoy joined Andrew Douglas at the Action News 5 Digital Desk to talk about some of the young movers and shakers and how the publication went about the selection process.

McCoy also talked about the evolution of the Sundance Film Festival amid the pandemic and how Indie Memphis is one of seven satellite screening locations. The weekend of film will kick off Friday night at Crosstown Theatre at 6 p.m.

Watch his interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of Memphis Flyer is on newsstands now or visit memphisflyer.com to read more.

