Injury update for UofM Men’s Basketball vs East Carolina University

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers could still be extremely shorthanded for their rematch against East Carolina Thursday night at FedExForum.

Head Coach Penny Hardaway says starting forward DeAndre Williams is still out with a bad back.

It’s a condition that’s plagued him throughout his college career and key reserve wing Jayden Hardaway is still nursing a sore leg.

Both Jayden and DeAndre have missed the last four games. The Tigers are 1-and-3 in that stretch.

Hardaway also says the UofM could be without Prized Freshman Center Jalen Duren for the Pirates.

He’s missed the last three games with a hand injury.

“He ran sprints yesterday, then worked out after practice, but didn’t go through practice,” said Hardaway. “We don’t know about tomorrow. We’ll see what happens today. I think the doctors are encouraging him to do more.”

Tipoff for the Tigers and East Carolina is 8 p.m. Thursday at FedExForum.

