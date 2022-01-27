Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Injury update for UofM Men’s Basketball vs East Carolina University

Basketball
Basketball(Source: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers could still be extremely shorthanded for their rematch against East Carolina Thursday night at FedExForum.   

Head Coach Penny Hardaway says starting forward DeAndre Williams is still out with a bad back.

It’s a condition that’s plagued him throughout his college career and key reserve wing Jayden Hardaway is still nursing a sore leg. 

Both Jayden and DeAndre have missed the last four games. The Tigers are 1-and-3 in that stretch.

Hardaway also says the UofM could be without Prized Freshman Center Jalen Duren for the Pirates.

He’s missed the last three games with a hand injury.

“He ran sprints yesterday, then worked out after practice, but didn’t go through practice,” said Hardaway. “We don’t know about tomorrow. We’ll see what happens today. I think the doctors are encouraging him to do more.” 

Tipoff for the Tigers and East Carolina is 8 p.m. Thursday at FedExForum.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Scene of chase and deadly standoff in Cordova
TBI: Suspect dead after chase, standoff with Shelby County SWAT
John Hunt
TBI identifies man killed by SWAT officer in Cordova
John Hunt
Family of man killed in SCSO SWAT standoff says he experienced hallucinations, paranoia days prior
Search and rescue operations are underway for a woman who has been missing since Friday, Jan....
Search continues for Lauderdale County woman who went missing after car crash
Memphis officer Corille Jones killed in crash
Funeral, Sea of Blue announced for MPD officer killed in crash

Latest News

Emani Jefferson
Tiger women’s basketball falls at Tulsa
Basketball
Ole Miss drops tough one to Arkansas in crowded game week
Memphis Tigers' Josh Minott
Josh Minott hits 10 stragith free throw in Memphis vs Tulsa game
Mississippi State takes Kentucky to the brink in Lexington