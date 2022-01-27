Memphis mayor focuses on crime, economy, tax dollars in State of the City address

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - “I’m here to tell you that the state of Memphis is strong, still recovering but strong.”

That’s how Mayor Jim Strickland started his State of the City address Wednesday.

He focused on three main areas during the State of the City address: crime, the economy, and a transformative reallocation of tax dollars at the state level.

“It’s no secret that violent crime has plagued our city. For me personally, it has been and continues to be one of the most frustrating and challenging obstacles I have faced during my time as mayor, mostly because there is no quick fix,” said Strickland.

He went on to say, “During the pandemic, the violent crime rate has significantly increased, particularly aggravated assaults and murders, and at the same time we’ve had more officers leave and fewer recruits sign on from the summer of 2020 through 2021.”

Despite increased salaries for Memphis police officers and $15,000 signing bonuses for new recruits, the Memphis Police Department is still short of its 2,500 officer goal.

Strickland said he will present a significant pay increase and retention bonus plan to the employee association and city council.

Strickland went on to directly criticize Shelby County government and the role county leaders play in rising crime rates.

He said 201 Poplar and juvenile court have a revolving door due to weak laws on violent crime. He said juvenile court is worse and called on county government to provide more resources to juvenile court and the new youth assessment center.

As for the city’s economic state, Strickland said things are starting to return to normal.

“After losing roughly 46,000 jobs during the pandemic, we have almost fully recovered in the number of working Memphians,” he said. “In our last employment report, which was two months ago, November of 2020, the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed almost 284,000 Memphians working. In the comparable ones before the pandemic, November 2019, the number was slightly higher at 285,000.”

Strickland mentioned Ford’s Blue Oval City manufacturing plant, which will bring nearly 6,000 jobs to the greater Memphis area.

His last point was on the state eliminating the hall income tax, which is imposed only on individuals and other entities receiving interest from bonds and notes and dividends from stock. Strickland said it cost the city roughly $15 million a year.

“For a few years now, we’ve supported two bills to reallocate the traditional split with the state having incredibly large surpluses each of the last several years, including a reported $2 billion surplus in reoccurring money. This year, we’re hoping our changes to pass the bills is good,” said Strickland.

Strickland added the bills would net city government over $12 million per year, which he said is significant to fund police in firefighters.

