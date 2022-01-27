Clouds with a couple flurries today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A weak weather system has brought clouds and a couple flurries to the Mid-South. With dry air in place, we are expecting most of this snow to evaporate before reaching the ground, so road impacts will be limited.

Send us your weather pictures!

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 48 degrees. Winds: WNW 5

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 30 degrees. Winds: North 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: It will be cold and breezy tomorrow with gusts up to 20 mph. Clouds will quickly move out in the morning, so we will have more sunshine in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s with wind chills in the lower 30s. Low temperatures will be in the teens and lower 20s on Friday night.

WEEKEND: This weekend will be mostly sunny and dry with highs in the lower 40s on Saturday. Sunday will be warmer with highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.

NEXT WEEK: It will be partly cloudy on Monday, but more clouds and a chance for rain will be in the forecast on Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s for the first part of next week.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.