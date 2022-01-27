Advertise with Us
Best Life: Using fruit to its full potential

By Ivanhoe Broadcast News
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ORLANDO, FLA. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Fruit, it’s the unsung hero of the kitchen. Always available, but not always used to its full potential. A survey reports that after fruit spoils, the average American household wastes $10 throwing out bad fruit each week, which is $520 of food waste each year. Whether it’s keeping them from spoiling, or new ways to use your fruit before they turn rotten, we have ways to make your fruit work harder for you.

Apples, grapes, berries, lemons, some of our best intentions go bad.

So, what are the ways you can maximize the life of your fruit? Bananas contain moisturizing vitamin E, which can be great for brightening and softening your skin. Cut a banana peel down to fit underneath your eyes, leave it there for 15 to 30 minutes and remove the residue with your regular cleanser. This will remove under eye puffiness. Soothe bug bites by rubbing the inside of the peel on the inflamed area. And rub them on the leaves of your indoor plants, making them shine.

When it comes to citrus, put the peel into your brown sugar bag to keep it from clumping. And use them to clean your microwave by placing lemon peels in a bowl and filling it with water. Microwave it until it boils and steams, then use a towel to wipe down.

Raisin water can be used to enhance your digestion, flush out toxins and has antioxidants. It’s made by soaking the raisins overnight and then straining the liquid to boil. And use them to remove a deep splinter by placing a raisin on the area overnight. The salicylates in raisins encourage the splinter to rise to the surface of the skin so you can pull it out.

Berries can also be frozen in an ice cube tray to make flavored water or wine-friendly ice. You can also add citrus peels to a hot bath, making them fragrant and relaxing.

Contributor(s) to this news report include: Danielle Gober, Producer; Robert Walko, Videographer and Editor.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

