Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

3 Houston police officers wounded after chase, shootout

Police said in a statement that a suspect fled in a white Mercedes and the three wounded...
Police said in a statement that a suspect fled in a white Mercedes and the three wounded officers were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a police chase in Houston ended with a shootout that wounded three officers.

The incident happened about 2:40 p.m. Thursday when a car that police were pursuing crashed at an intersection just off Interstate 69 on the southeastern edge of downtown Houston.

A surveillance video aired by KTRK-TV showed officers jumping from a patrol car and exchanging what sounded like gunfire.

Police said in a statement that a suspect fled in a white Mercedes and the three wounded officers were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Police later tweeted that all three officers were in stable condition. No other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of chase and deadly standoff in Cordova
TBI: Suspect dead after chase, standoff with Shelby County SWAT
John Hunt
TBI identifies man killed by SWAT officer in Cordova
John Hunt
Family of man killed in SCSO SWAT standoff says he experienced hallucinations, paranoia days prior
Search and rescue operations are underway for a woman who has been missing since Friday, Jan....
Search continues for Lauderdale County woman who went missing after car crash
Memphis officer Corille Jones killed in crash
Funeral, Sea of Blue announced for MPD officer killed in crash

Latest News

Shelby County Health order expires Jan. 31; no new order will be issued
Shelby County Health order expires Jan. 31; no new order will be issued
Bottom Line: Ways to keep humidifiers and air purifiers clean and running smoothly
Bottom Line: Ways to keep humidifiers and air purifiers clean and running smoothly
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger enters the field before an NFL wild-card...
Steelers QB Roethlisberger retires at 39: Time to ‘hang up my cleats’
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Witness: 3 officers at Floyd killing had duty to intervene
A letter to Russian president Vladimir Putin laid out concerns the U.S. and its allies have...
Russia sees little optimism in US response on Ukraine crisis