‘Warm up with a pup’: Memphis Animal Services launches new adoption campaign

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services is launching a new adoption campaign to help our four-legged friends find a forever home.

MAS is calling the community to “Warm up with a pup!”

You can adopt a dog from MAS through Jan. 31 for $20 and take home a free fleece throw blanket (if available).

MAS kennels are piling up with so many calls of dogs at risk in the low temperatures the Mid-South is experiencing this winter. Adoptions would help them make more kennels available to animals in need.

MAS says all adoptions include spay/neuter, microchip, vaccines, a heartworm test and treatment medications, if needed, collar, leash and a customized ID tag.

They are open for adoptions seven days a week from noon to 4 p.m.

Visit memphistn.gov/animal-services for more information on MAS adoptions.

