UofM guard Emani Jefferson earns AAC weekly honor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On the women’s side, sophomore guard Emani Jefferson made the AAC Honor Roll for the Tigers.

Jefferson averaged 15 points and 5.5 rebounds in two games last week as the University of Memphis goes 1-1 against Tulane and Houston.

This is Jefferson’s second career weekly honor. The Tiger women are now 11-5. The next play at Tulsa Wednesday night.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.