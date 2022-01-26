TBI investigating chase, deadly standoff in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into a chase and standoff that ended in fatal gunfire overnight.

It all started on Houston Levee Road around 10:45 p.m Tuesday when Shelby County sheriff’s deputies saw a vehicle stopped on the roadway near Pisgah Road and stopped to check on the driver.

The suspect allegedly waived a rifle and barricaded inside the vehicle, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Over a dozen law enforcement vehicles were on the scene including SWAT and negotiators.

the suspect exited the vehicle with the rifle and an officer involved shooting occurred. The suspect is deceased and TBI will assume lead of this investigation. 3 of 3. pic.twitter.com/VeriGVj1rB — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) January 26, 2022

Around 1:30 a.m. the driver appeared to be getting out of his car, then got back in and sped away sideswiping a sheriff’s cruiser and a SWAT vehicle in the process.

The chase continued until about 2 a.m. when the driver reached a dead-end at Dexter Road. Deputies reported the suspect fired shots during the chase.

SCSO says the suspect then got out of the vehicle with a rifle and officers fired. The suspect is now dead.

Investigators have not identified the suspect’s identity.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

