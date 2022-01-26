Advertise with Us
Super Bowl attendees must wear given KN95 masks

FILE - This is a general overall interior view of SoFi Stadium. The emerging omicron variant...
FILE - This is a general overall interior view of SoFi Stadium. The emerging omicron variant figures to play a role all the way through the playoffs, including the Super Bowl in Los Angeles, where California has always been aggressive with policies to combat the spread of the virus.(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (CNN) – Los Angeles is preparing to ensure the Super Bowl in February is not a super-spreader COVID-19 event.

The Los Angeles County Public Health Department said attendees will be given KN95 masks that must be worn at all times unless actively eating or drinking.

The NFL also plans to distribute 60,000 at-home COVID test kits to people at the LA Convention Center, where an interactive football theme park is launching the week before the game.

Vaccination sites will also be set up at the convention center.

Anyone who gets a first, second or booster dose will be allowed to enter for free.

To ensure people know their status before any of these events, the NFL is offering on-site testing at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood and the LA Convention Center.

The positivity rate in Los Angeles County has dropped to 14%, but there’s still an average of about 32,000 new infections per day.

