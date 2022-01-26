Shelby County Schools Board votes to rebrand district as Memphis-Shelby County Schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Schools Board voted Tuesday night to rebrand the school district as Memphis-Shelby County Schools.

SCS says it wants a name that reflects the geographical region and the families it serves. Eighty percent of its students live within Memphis city limits. SCS hopes the new name will raise the awareness of the school district.

The rebranding is one part of the “Reimagining 901″ strategies, which include education, schools, and how the district partners with businesses in the community. The name change is one element of Reimagining 901. Full implementation can take up to five years to complete, while some phases of the rebrand will begin immediately.

