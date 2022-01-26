Shelby County Board of Adjustment votes down proposed St. Jude parking garage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A proposed parking garage by St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital was voted down by the Shelby County Board of Adjustments.

For months, residents in Uptown and Greenlaw raised concern over the proposal, saying they already established plans for the neighborhood years ago.

ALSAC, the fundraising organization for St. Jude, says recent growth has fueled the need for new construction, including more parking.

The garage would have accommodated more than 1,500 vehicles.

Action News 5 reached out to St. Jude for comment but have not heard back.

