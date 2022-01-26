SCS to become Memphis-Shelby County Schools as part of approved rebrand

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools (SCS) has officially been changed to Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) after the school board approved the rebrand Tuesday night.

“It’s a new day. It’s more than just a name change. It’s about instilling pride in our school district. It’s about changing the culture and climate, and it’s about going to new heights academically,” said MSCS Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray.

Ray first introduced the “Reimaging 901 Plan” last April, which included the proposed name change.

“At the end of the day, we’re excited to be Memphians and when you have 80 to 85% of students stay within the Memphis corridor, we want to put Memphis back in Shelby County, so Memphis-Shelby County schools,” said Ray.

SCS board members voted on the name change without any discussion Tuesday night during their regularly scheduled business meeting.

More of the Reimagining 901 Plan was also unveiled, including reducing the district’s footprint.

At the end of the school year, the district will close both Alton and Shady Grove Elementary Schools. Maxine Smith STEAM Academy will also get a new home at East High School.

Currently, Maxine Smith students attend Middle College High School.

“At the end of the day, it’s about creating high-quality seats. It’s not so much about moving students around. I’s trying to provide more equity and access to students across this school district,” said Ray.

District leaders say the rebrand will not cost the district any additional money.

Funds will come from the existing yearly marketing budget.

