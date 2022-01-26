Advertise with Us
‘People have pandemic fatigue’: Infectious Disease Specialist on mental health amid pandemic

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported over 850 new COVID-19 case on Wednesday.

As the pandemic continues, it is important to take time to think about your physical and mental well-being.

Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Uzma Syed joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to debunk myths about the vaccine, as well as how to deal with stress and anxiety caused by the pandemic.

“It’s been really challenging,” Dr. Syed said. “I mean, it’s been a really long road and people have pandemic fatigue. They’ve got so much emotional stress and anxiety. A lot of it is just sensory overload from this being a 24/7 thing. Any news channel that you turn on, social media, everything is all consuming because this is our reality. This is our life. And people a lot of times don’t know how to process a lot of that information. We are so connected to our devices. So, a lot of the time we need to take that pause and give ourselves a little break.”

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

