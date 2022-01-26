Advertise with Us
Mississippi State takes Kentucky to the brink in Lexington

(WTVA Sports)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WMC) - Tuesday Night is SEC Night with the Mississippi State Bulldogs who traveled to Lexington to take on the Kentucky Wildcats, who are ranked 12th in the latest AP Poll.

The University of Kentucky holds an overwhelming 99-21 advantage in the series.

Mississippi State hasn’t won there since 2009. 

Iverson Molinar took over late for the Bulldogs, who come back from a double-digit deficit to tie the game and send it to overtime.

Thirty points for Molinar but the Wildcats were too big inside with Oscar Tshiebwe doing damage in the paint.

Twenty-one points and 22 rebounds for Tsheibwe.

Kentucky takes it in OT with a final score of 82-74.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

