Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves talks employment in state of the state address
By Camille Connor
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Governor Tate Reeves touted economic improvements in his annual state of the state address Tuesday.

“Mississippi continues to be in the best fiscal shape - in the best financial shape - in its history. Mississippi ended the year a billion dollars over revenue estimates,” said Reeves.

Unemployment in Mississippi has fallen steadily since the pandemic caused an economic downturn.

But according to the latest numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and Mississippi’s Department of Labor Security, the state’s unemployment rate remained higher than the national average in December 2021 coming in at 4.5% compared to 3.9% nationwide.

Desoto County ranks in the top ten for the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 2.3%.

While Tunica County’s 4.7% unemployment rate is ranked 69 out of 82 counties.

Reeves claims employment increased once the state opted out of federal pandemic unemployment assistance in June 2021.

“Employers hired at a pace nearly 60% faster than before the announcement. In the month of June alone, Mississippi’s businesses hired more than 72,000 workers,” said Reeves.

As of December 2021, nearly 57,000 Mississippians remained unemployed according to BLS.

And the state received nearly 8,000 unemployment claims last month according to BLS.

Reeves now promises to invest in workforce training.

“In my most recent EBR I proposed allocated a $130 million in ARPA funds to support this effort,” said Reeves.

The Governor’s Executive Budget Recommendation states that the funds would be used to increase training opportunities at community colleges and four-year institutions for career paths such as manufacturing, engineering, commercial trucking and healthcare.

