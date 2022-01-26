Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Miss. House, Senate pass medical marijuana bill, which now goes to governor

A senator holds a bag of hemp product, used by Sen. Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven, lead...
A senator holds a bag of hemp product, used by Sen. Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven, lead negotiator, to illustrate to lawmakers what specific portions of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Equivalency Units would look like, during his presentation of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act in the Senate Chamber at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. The body passed the act. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi House of Representatives passed the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act on Wednesday.

The bill, Senate Bill 2095, passed by a vote of 103-13.

This came after the Senate passed the bill with a vote of 46 yays.

Last week, the House adjusted portions of the bill, which reduced the amount of medical marijuana that would be allowed per person from 3.5 ounces per month to 3 ounces per month and removed the Mississippi Department of Agriculture from being involved in the program at all.

The bill will now head to Governor Tate Reeves’ desk. He has not yet announced whether he will sign the bill or not, but has indicated in the past that he is uncomfortable with the amount of marijuana the bill would allow.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of chase and deadly standoff in Cordova
TBI: Suspect dead after chase, standoff with Shelby County SWAT
Suspect arrested after woman shot, killed in shooting at Memphis restaurant
Suspect arrested after woman shot, killed in shooting at Memphis restaurant
Search and rescue operations are underway for a woman who has been missing since Friday, Jan....
Search continues for Lauderdale County woman who went missing after car crash
City Watch issued for Tekala Williams
City Watch issued for Memphis teen last seen over 2 weeks ago
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’

Latest News

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves talks employment in state of the state address
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves talks employment in state of the state address
TBI: Suspect dead after chase, standoff with Shelby County SWAT
TBI: Suspect dead after chase, standoff with Shelby County SWAT
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland delivers State of the City address
SCHD COVID-19 data 1/26/22
Infectious disease expert to weigh in as COVID-19 case numbers drop