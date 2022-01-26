Advertise with Us
McDonald’s is selling fan-made ‘menu hacks’

Customers will be able to visit a participating McDonald’s or go on the McDonald’s app to order the custom menu hacks by name and receive the items needed to build them by hand.(McDonald's)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(Gray News) - McDonald’s is adding some fan-made “menu hacks” that can be ordered by name.

“Our fans are always coming up with different ways to make a McDonald’s meal uniquely their own. That’s why, for the first time ever, we’re spotlighting their creativity by officially debuting four fan-favorite creations on menus across the country for a limited time,” the fast food company said in a news release.

Starting Monday, customers can visit a participating McDonald’s or go on the McDonald’s app to order the custom menu hacks by name and receive the items needed to build them by hand.

The Hash Brown McMuffin can be made by adding a hash brown to a Sausage McMuffin.

“That extra little crispy bite is the real breakfast cheat code,” Sarah Sandlin said.

The Crunchy Double can be made by putting Chicken McNuggets into a Double Cheeseburger.

Greg Simms suggests adding Tangy BBQ sauce to this menu hack.

The Land, Air & Sea is created by adding a McChicken to a Big Mac and Filet-o-Fish.

The Surf + Turf, which is only available on the McDonald’s App and McDelivery, combines a double cheeseburger and a Filet-o-Fish.

“This campaign shows that it has never been our menu. The menu belongs to our fans,” said Jennifer Healan, vice president, U.S. Marketing, Brand Content and Engagement for McDonald’s USA.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

