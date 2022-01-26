Man charged in connection with Gibson County house fire

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect has been charged in connection with a house fire in Gibson County.

Jarmaland Marsh, 20, is charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated arson.

The house fire happened Tuesday morning on Old Jackson Road in Trenton. No injuries were reported but an adult and two children were inside the house at the time of the fire.

Marsh was booked into the Gibson County Jail. His bond is set at $500,000.

