Longtime Tennessee Congressman announces retirement; blames GOP redistricting map

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A longtime Tennessee Congressman is calling it quits because of a new redistricting plan approved by state lawmakers.

Congressman Jim Cooper, a Democrat who represents Nashville, says he will not seek reelection this year.

He blamed the redistricting map submitted by Tennessee Republicans as the reason why he plans to step down.

The plan splits Nashville into three separate districts, combining different parts of the politically progressive city with large swaths of politically conservative rural areas.

Political analysts say the new boundaries would make it very difficult for Cooper to win reelection this fall.

Cooper says he “explored every possible way” to stop the Republican redistricting plan.

“There’s no way, at least for me in this election cycle, but there may be a path for other worthy candidates,” Cooper said.

Cooper’s announcement is a political victory for Tennessee Republicans.

Cooper’s retirement could leave Tennessee with only one Democratic representative in Congress, which would be Congressman Steve Cohen of Memphis.

Cohen released the following statement after Cooper announced his retirement Tuesday:

“Congressman Jim Cooper is one of my best friends in Congress and has done a brilliant job representing his district and our state. He is smart, diligent, studious, has unquestioned integrity and honesty and is much respected by his colleagues. His voice will be missed even more than his vote. This is a great loss.

“Davidson County deserves to have its own voice in Washington but Republican redistricting plans never took that into consideration. The Republicans simply want that seat.

It’s unfortunate that it has come to this, but Congressman Cooper will be long remembered for his service and will be greatly missed.”

Republicans control a supermajority in the General Assembly and have been able to easily push through their redistricting plans.

One of those plans removes a seat in the state House from Shelby County. It means State representative Torrey Harris and StateLondon Lamar, both Democrats, would live in the same district.

“I was definitely shocked,” said Lamar. “It didn’t make sense to me while they were drawing us in the same districts, given where our houses are. We’re not relatively in the same area.”

Lamar and Harris are two of the youngest lawmakers in the General Assembly.

The plan means one of them would have to step aside, try their luck in another district, or run against each other.

They say forcing one of them out would be a loss for young people hoping to have some representation.

“It does send a message that our voices don’t matter, or that they don’t want us here, or that they want everything to stay the way that they have been for many, many years,” said Harris.

Harris says he thinks race was also a motivating factor.

“You know, 10 white women and 60 white men got together on [Tuesday] evening and diluted the voice of Black people and minority voters in Tennessee,” said Harris.

Republicans say race had nothing to do with it.

They say Shelby County’s population remained stagnant over the past 10 years while other parts of Tennessee grew quickly, leaving them no choice but to give those areas more seats.

They say their plan is legal and would withstand any court challenge.

“The plan complies with all state and federal constitutional and statutory requirements and the House redistricting guidelines,” said State Representative Pat Marsh, R-Shelbyville.

Still, Democrats say they aren’t giving up.

“The Democratic caucus has a team of lawyers work with us, and we’re going to see if there are opportunities for us to challenge this in court,” said Lamar.

Two of the redistricting plans are on their way to Governor Bill Lee.

The third one, the state House map, will go before the state Senate for a final vote Wednesday. It is expected to easily pass.

The governor has the option to veto the plans, but that’s not likely.

