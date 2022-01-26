Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland delivers State of the City address

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland delivered his State of the City address Wednesday afternoon.

Strickland started off by saying the state of Memphis, though recovering, is still strong. He says the city lost roughly 46,000 jobs during the pandemic and has almost fully recovered the number of working Memphians.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics shows nearly 284,000 Memphians working in November 2021, in November 2019 before the pandemic, the number was slightly higher at 285,000, according to Strickland.

He focused his address on the following topics that he believes will continue to make the Bluff City stronger:

Plan for addressing crime

The state of Memphis’ economy and opportunities

Transformative reallocation of the tax dollars at the state level

