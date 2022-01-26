Advertise with Us
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland delivers State of the City address

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland delivered his State of the City address Wednesday afternoon.

Strickland started off by saying the state of Memphis, though recovering, is still strong. He says the city lost roughly 46,000 jobs during the pandemic and has almost fully recovered the number of working Memphians.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics shows nearly 284,000 Memphians working in November 2021, in November 2019 before the pandemic, the number was slightly higher at 285,000, according to Strickland.

He focused his address on the following topics that he believes will continue to make the Bluff City stronger:

  • Plan for addressing crime
  • The state of Memphis’ economy and opportunities
  • Transformative reallocation of the tax dollars at the state level

We will dive deeper into these topics and his remarks tonight at 5 and 6 on Action News 5.

