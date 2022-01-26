Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Josh Minott hits 10 stragith free throw in Memphis vs Tulsa game

Memphis Tigers' Josh Minott
Memphis Tigers' Josh Minott(ESPN)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:34 AM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Missed free throws. That’s been a bugaboo for the Memphis Tigers Men’s Basketball team seemingly for time immemorial.  But, that wasn’t the case in the University of Memphis’ victory over Tulsa Sunday 83-81.  

The Tigers hit 17 of 25 in the game for 68%.

None more needed than freshman Josh Minott’s machine-like 10-for-10 from the line. No Tiger has hit at least 10 straight free throws in a game in almost 10 years.

“We deserved that, and I told Josh great job,” said Tigers Head Coach Penny Hardaway. “We deserved that, man, ee deserved them to lose the ball at the end. We’ve been on the other side of that. When also missed that first free throw, I was like ‘ughh ECU all over again’. And he made the second one. And we finished the game with defense. And with Josh making those free throws in the second half, all of them were great. When he got a rhythm. I could kind of see his swag kinda, he got his confidence up. And he kept making them, man. That’s a beautiful thing.” 

Minott and the Tigers next host East Carolina Thursday night at FedExForum.

