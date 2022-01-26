Ja Morant putting up mumbers for All-Star starter bid

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ja Morant’s bid to become an All-Star starter in the NBA is in good hands, his own.

The Memphis Grizzlies third-year guard is upping his game to superstar status this season.

He’s averaging more than 25 points, almost 7 assists, and right at 6 rebounds this season. But, it’s his penchant for the spectacular play that makes him an All-Star commodity and top 10 in NBA jersey sales around the world.

Thursday, the Association should make it official. That’s when the All-Star starters will be announced. Expect Morant’s name to be called with the first team.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.