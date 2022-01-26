Advertise with Us
Ja Morant putting up mumbers for All-Star starter bid
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ja Morant’s bid to become an All-Star starter in the NBA is in good hands, his own.   

The Memphis Grizzlies third-year guard is upping his game to superstar status this season.

He’s averaging more than 25 points, almost 7 assists, and right at 6 rebounds this season.   But, it’s his penchant for the spectacular play that makes him an All-Star commodity and top 10 in NBA jersey sales around the world.  

Thursday, the Association should make it official. That’s when the All-Star starters will be announced. Expect Morant’s name to be called with the first team.

