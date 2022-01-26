Watch Live: Infectious disease expert to weigh in as COVID-19 case numbers drop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Infectious disease expert Dr. Steve Threlkeld will hold a COVID-19 Q&A Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

The doctor will be discussing various topics such as symptoms of long COVID-19 and the likelihood of reinfection a second or even third time with the virus.

The doctor said last week he his optimistic that the highest of COVID-19 cases are behind us.

This week, the data is trending down with less that 1,000 cases being reported and a drop in the test positivity rate.

The Shelby County Health Department reports 852 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths over the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases in Shelby County to 216,034 and 2,877 deaths since the pandemic began.

SCHD reports the current seven day rolling average of COVID-19 cases 1,319 cases per day for the last seven days.

There are currently 16,859 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County and 5,402 of them are pediatric cases.

SCHD reports the test positivity rate as 28.8% for the week ending in January 15.

Shelby County is averaging 463 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 78.3% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

550,652 total people vaccinated

1,181,362 total vaccinations administered

3,241 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

More on Shelby County’s COVID-19 data can be found at shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

