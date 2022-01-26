Funeral, Sea of Blue announced for MPD officer killed in crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The visitation and funeral arrangements are set for a fallen Memphis police officer.

Officer Corille Cj Jones was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Jan 20. at an intersection on East Shelby Drive.

The 32-year-old’s life will now be honored this week.

Visitation | Jan. 26 | 3-6 p.m. at Hope Church at 8500Walnut Grove Road

Sea of Blue | Jan. 26 | 7 p.m. Will proceed from 8500 Walnut Grove: West on Walnut Grove Rd., South on I-240, East on SR-385, Exit Ridgeway, South on Ridgway, East on Mt. Moriah, South on Ridgeway Rd, End at Ridgway Station (3840 Ridgeway Rd)

Funeral | Jan. 27 | 11 a.m. at Hope Church

Burial | Jan. 27 | Holy Temporary Cemetery at 782 Fayne Lane in Brighton

Jones leaves behind two daughters.

The Memphis Police Association set up a fundraiser for Jones and his family with a goal of $45,000. So far, a total of $39,575 has been raised.

