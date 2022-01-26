Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Funeral, Sea of Blue announced for MPD officer killed in crash

Memphis officer Corille Jones killed in crash
Memphis officer Corille Jones killed in crash(Memphis Police Association)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The visitation and funeral arrangements are set for a fallen Memphis police officer.

Officer Corille Cj Jones was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Jan 20. at an intersection on East Shelby Drive.

The 32-year-old’s life will now be honored this week.

  • Visitation | Jan. 26 | 3-6 p.m. at Hope Church at 8500Walnut Grove Road
  • Sea of Blue | Jan. 26 | 7 p.m.
    • Will proceed from 8500 Walnut Grove: West on Walnut Grove Rd., South on I-240, East on SR-385, Exit Ridgeway, South on Ridgway, East on Mt. Moriah, South on Ridgeway Rd, End at Ridgway Station (3840 Ridgeway Rd)
  • Funeral | Jan. 27 | 11 a.m. at Hope Church
  • Burial | Jan. 27 | Holy Temporary Cemetery at 782 Fayne Lane in Brighton

Jones leaves behind two daughters.

The Memphis Police Association set up a fundraiser for Jones and his family with a goal of $45,000. So far, a total of $39,575 has been raised.

Caption

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Suspect arrested after woman shot, killed in shooting at Memphis restaurant
Suspect arrested after woman shot, killed in shooting at Memphis restaurant
Search and rescue operations are underway for a woman who has been missing since Friday, Jan....
Search continues for Lauderdale County woman who went missing after car crash
City Watch issued for Tekala Williams
City Watch issued for Memphis teen last seen over 2 weeks ago
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’
Memphis police searching for armed robbery suspects who fired shots at officers
Memphis police searching for armed robbery suspects who fired shots at officers

Latest News

Scene of chase and deadly standoff in Cordova
TBI: Suspect dead after chase, standoff in Cordova
Mid-South finance expert explains what’s happening with US stock market
Attorneys hope to use new DNA testing on shoelaces from West Memphis Three case
Man charged in connection with Gibson County house fire
Man charged in connection with Gibson County house fire