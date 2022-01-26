Advertise with Us
Double shooting in Memphis leaves one man dead, another critically injured
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting in Memphis Tuesday evening left one man dead and another injured.

Officers responded to the scene in the 3200 block of Creighton shortly after 5 p.m.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

No suspect information has been given. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

