Digital Desk discussion with Tonyaa Weathersbee, Commercial Appeal metro columnist

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal metro columnist Tonyaa Weathersbee joined Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk Wednesday.

They talked about Tonyaa’s recent column about Tennessee lawmakers voting on the redistricting map and the impact.

“In the process of redistricting, we lost a seat,” Weathersbee said. “We’re going to go from 14 to 13 seats and the seat that is going to be lost is actually going to be Torrey Harris’ seat because they combined Torrey Harris’ district and London Lamar’s district. And I don’t think people realize that when we lose one of those representatives, we’re going to be losing millennial voices.”

