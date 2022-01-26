Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Digital Desk discussion with Tonyaa Weathersbee, Commercial Appeal metro columnist

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal metro columnist Tonyaa Weathersbee joined Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk Wednesday.

They talked about Tonyaa’s recent column about Tennessee lawmakers voting on the redistricting map and the impact.

“In the process of redistricting, we lost a seat,” Weathersbee said. “We’re going to go from 14 to 13 seats and the seat that is going to be lost is actually going to be Torrey Harris’ seat because they combined Torrey Harris’ district and London Lamar’s district. And I don’t think people realize that when we lose one of those representatives, we’re going to be losing millennial voices.”

Watch their interview here or on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, AppleTV and Roku.

Read Tonya’s columns here.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Suspect arrested after woman shot, killed in shooting at Memphis restaurant
Suspect arrested after woman shot, killed in shooting at Memphis restaurant
Search and rescue operations are underway for a woman who has been missing since Friday, Jan....
Search continues for Lauderdale County woman who went missing after car crash
Scene of chase and deadly standoff in Cordova
TBI: Suspect dead after chase, standoff with Shelby County SWAT
City Watch issued for Tekala Williams
City Watch issued for Memphis teen last seen over 2 weeks ago
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’

Latest News

Digital Desk discussion with Tonyaa Weathersbee, Commercial Appeal metro columnist
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland delivers State of the City address
Deadline approaching for student leaders program
Deadline approaching for student leaders program
Deadline approaching for student leaders program