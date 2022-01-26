Deadline approaching for student leaders program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Summer may feel far away, but the deadline is fast approaching for Memphis students to apply for Bank of America’s Student Leaders Program.

Applications must be in by Friday January 28.

Program alumni Landerson Young and Bank of American President Trevia Chatman joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk more about the program.

Young said she never imagined she would learn so many valuable skills.

“Never did I think that I would be leading my own projects, creating an app, which really got me out of my comfort zone, or even learning about amazing ways to manage and budget money,” Young said.

Young was one of two students selected to participate in the Bank of American Student Leaders Program last summer.

She got to work with New Memphis on special projects to help build a more diverse and inclusive society.

“Don’t think of it as giving up your summer, think of it as investing your time into developing skills and experiences that you will thank yourself for in the future.”

Bank of American President Trevia Chatman said the program is in its fourth year and is all about investing in youth in the Mid-South.

