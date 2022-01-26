Cold & dry stretch of weather, sprinkled with a slight chance of flurries

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It will be a cold start to the day with many areas in the teens and 20s and a few areas north of I-40 will have wind chills in the single digits. Despite plentiful sunshine today, temperatures will only climb into the upper 30s and with winds around 10-15 mph, the wind chill will be in the 20s to low 30s for most of the afternoon. We will also have bitter cold temperatures again tonight as lows fall back into the 20s. Temperatures will remain below our average of 52 until late weekend

TODAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High: 39 degrees. Winds: Northeast 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low 21 degrees. Winds: Light

REST OF THE WEEK: It will be partly cloudy on Thursday with high temperatures in the mid 40s. A weak front will move in Thursday night, which will increase clouds. There may also be a few flurries on Thursday morning and a few flurries Thursday night into Friday morning. Low temperatures will drop to the 20s and low 30s on Thursday night. It will be sunny and dry Friday afternoon with high temperatures around 40 degrees and wind chills in the lower 30s. Low temperatures will be in the lower 20s on Friday night.

WEEKEND: It will still feel chilly on Saturday with high temperatures in the lower 40s and lows around freezing. However, temperatures will increase slightly into the lower 50s on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: High temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 50s on Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances will increase mid-week.

