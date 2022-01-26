Advertise with Us
Bartlett's Terry Gray heading to USCS Hall of Fame
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A racing shout out to the “Bartlett Bullet” Terry Gray.

He will be inducted into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame.  

As you can tell by the nickname, Gray is from Bartlett. He is a 13-time United Sprint Car Series (USCS) champion on the Outlaw Thunder Tour.  The veteran driver won the inaugural USCS event in 1997 and has been winning ever since with 94 career trips to the USCS victory lane.  

Sixty-five titles coming on dirt, like the Mississippi Gumbo at Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis.   Gray’s shop in Bartlett has produced Memphian Morgan Turpen, who won the National Crown in 2015 and 2016.

