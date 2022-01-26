Bartlett’s Terry Gray heading to USCS Hall of Fame

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A racing shout out to the “Bartlett Bullet” Terry Gray.

He will be inducted into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame.

As you can tell by the nickname, Gray is from Bartlett. He is a 13-time United Sprint Car Series (USCS) champion on the Outlaw Thunder Tour. The veteran driver won the inaugural USCS event in 1997 and has been winning ever since with 94 career trips to the USCS victory lane.

Sixty-five titles coming on dirt, like the Mississippi Gumbo at Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis. Gray’s shop in Bartlett has produced Memphian Morgan Turpen, who won the National Crown in 2015 and 2016.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.