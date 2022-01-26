Another Arctic blast on the way for the end of the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect increasing clouds this evening with temperatures falling from the 30s into the 20s after sunset.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy with some flurries in west TN and northeast AR. Lows will be in the low to mid 20s. Winds will be light.

THURSDAY: Clouds will some brief sun and highs in the mid 40s. Winds will be southwest at 5 mph. A cold front will move through Thursday night with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

FRIGID FRIDAY: Partly cloudy early, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s. Lows will plummet into the teens to low 20s Friday night under a clear sky.

WEEKEND: Expect a mostly sunny sky with highs in the low 40s and lows in the 30s on Saturday. Sunday will be warmer with highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.