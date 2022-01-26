Advertise with Us
901 FC signs champion midfielder
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC signed a slew of players ahead of the upcoming season in the spring.

One getting a lot of play is midfielder Devin Boyce. The 25-year-old played two years with the Omaha Union, scoring 6 goals and racking up 11 assists in 45 appearances.

This shot off the rebound was the Goal of the Year for Omaha last season.   He helped lead the Union to its first USL League One Title in 2021 and was named to the USL League One All-League Second Team.  

901 FC opens its season at home March 12 against the Pittsburgh River Hounds at AutoZone Park.

