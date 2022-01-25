Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

You can name a cockroach after your loved one (or your ex) this Valentine’s Day

For a $15 donation, your Valentine (or your ex) will receive a printable certificate featuring...
For a $15 donation, your Valentine (or your ex) will receive a printable certificate featuring the name chosen for the roach named in their honor.(WCS/Bronx Zoo)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Nothing shows your love for someone like naming a cockroach after them.

The Bronx Zoo’s annual Valentine’s Day Name-a-Roach gift package is back this year. The program has been offered for more than a decade for guests to symbolically name the zoo’s more than 10,000 giant Madagascar hissing cockroaches.

For a $15 donation, your Valentine (or your ex) will receive a printable certificate featuring the name chosen for the roach named in their honor. Orders can be upgraded to packages that include a beanie, socks, or a virtual visit to the Bronx Zoo to meet the cockroaches.

Orders can be placed at BronxZoo.com/Roach.

The zoo said the original Name-a-Roach event was launched in 2011, and “thousands of hopeless romantics from around the world have named the zoo’s Madagascar hissing cockroaches after friends, family and loved ones.”

At nearly four inches long, Madagascar hissing cockroaches are the world’s largest cockroach species. They emit a hissing noise as a defense mechanism. Unlike most other roach species, Madagascar hissing cockroaches are not considered pests and rarely enter homes.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

9 suspects arrested on human trafficking charges in Memphis
9 arrested in undercover human trafficking operation in Memphis
Savanna Puckett was found shot inside her burning home.
Tennessee deputy found shot to death inside burning home, sheriff’s office says
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
Suspect arrested after woman shot, killed in shooting at Memphis restaurant
Suspect arrested after woman shot, killed in shooting at Memphis restaurant
Memphis Police Department
Online dating site meetup ends in robbery at gunpoint, police say

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Prosecutors show video of George Floyd’s last day in trial of 3 former officers
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves addresses business leaders at the Mississippi Economic Council's...
LIVE: Gov. Reeves delivers State of the State address
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard ship Bernard C. Webber leaves the coast guard base, Monday, July...
Capsized boat found near Florida; 39 people missing
Illustration of the novel coronavirus.
Genetics could determine loss of taste or smell with COVID infection, study says