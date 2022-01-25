Advertise with Us
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Joy Redmond & WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Joy and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about some upcoming events to put on your calendar. People can check out the Sundance Film Festival through a satellite livestream at Crosstown Theatre thanks to Indie Memphis January 28 – 30.

She also talked about show happening at the Hard Rock Café Saturday, January 29. Soul & Parliament will take the stage at 8 p.m.

Catch Joy and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m. on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku -- and listen to Telisa on FM 104/AM 1240 WAVN The Trend weekdays at 10 a.m.

