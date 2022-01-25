Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

U.S. combat jet crashes in South China Sea exercise, 7 hurt

In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson participates in a...
In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson participates in a group sail during the Rim of the Pacific exercise off the coast of Hawaii, July 26, 2018.(Source: Petty Officer 1st Class Arthurgwain L. Marquez/U.S. Navy via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 12:01 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGKOK (AP) - The U.S. military says a Navy combat jet conducting exercises in the South China Sea has crashed while trying to land on the deck of an American aircraft carrier, injuring seven sailors.

The pilot ejected during the “landing mishap on deck” of the USS Carl Vinson on Monday.

The pilot was recovered by a military helicopter and is in stable condition.

Seven sailors were injured, and three were evacuated for medical treatment in Manila, Philippines. They were all reported in stable condition on Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The latest data shows smash and grab crimes targeting Memphis businesses are on the rise.
‘Smash and grab’ business burglaries on the rise in Memphis
Savanna Puckett was found shot inside her burning home.
Tennessee deputy found shot to death inside burning home, sheriff’s office says
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
9 suspects arrested on human trafficking charges in Memphis
9 arrested in undercover human trafficking operation in Memphis
Memphis Police Department
Online dating site meetup ends in robbery at gunpoint, police say

Latest News

In this photo taken during Dec. 27 - Dec. 31, 2021 and provided on Jan. 1, 2022 by the North...
North Korea tested cruise missiles, S. Korean officials say
Memphis police searching for armed robbery suspects who fired shots at officers
Memphis police searching for armed robbery suspects who fired shots at officers
New UofM program looks to alleviate poverty in West Tennessee households
New UofM program looks to alleviate poverty in West Tennessee households
Man pleads guilty to Whitehaven shooting that killed woman, injured man