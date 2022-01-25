Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Tennessee’s needed infrastructure improvements total to nearly $62 billion

By Camille Connor
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee’s Senate Finance Committee is set to hear a presentation on the future of infrastructure across the state.

The Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations, also known as TACIR, will be giving an update on the state’s biggest infrastructure needs for the Senate Finance Committee Tuesday.

RELATED | The impacts the Mid-South will see from passage of infrastructure bill

TACIR took inventory in a report that shows infrastructure needs between 2020 and 2025.

The biggest needs are transportation, post-secondary education and school renovations and health and welfare.

TACIR estimates the total costs for all infrastructure improvements is nearly $62 billion. That’s over $3 billion more than costs in 2019.

Tennessee is set to receive $7 billion from President Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. How that investment is used will likely come up in Tuesday’s senate finance committee meeting.

The inventory report shows that public infrastructure for transportation and utilities account for 84% of that increase in costs.

Under Biden’s investment, the state can expect to receive $630 million over the next five years to improve transportation options across the state.

More than 5% of Tennesseans live in areas with no broadband infrastructure. Tennessee will receive a minimum of $100 million to improve broadband infrastructure. Tennessee will also receive $3.5 billion for weatherization which will improve energy costs.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Savanna Puckett was found shot inside her burning home.
Tennessee deputy found shot to death inside burning home, sheriff’s office says
9 suspects arrested on human trafficking charges in Memphis
9 arrested in undercover human trafficking operation in Memphis
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
Memphis Police Department
Online dating site meetup ends in robbery at gunpoint, police say
The latest data shows smash and grab crimes targeting Memphis businesses are on the rise.
‘Smash and grab’ business burglaries on the rise in Memphis

Latest News

Marathon gas station shooting
2 shot overnight at South Memphis gas station
Shelby County Schools looks to rebrand as ‘Memphis-Shelby County Schools’
Decision on Shelby County Schools’ rebranding expected to come today
Memphis police searching for armed robbery suspects who fired shots at officers
Memphis police searching for armed robbery suspects who fired shots at officers
New UofM program looks to alleviate poverty in West Tennessee households
New UofM program looks to alleviate poverty in West Tennessee households