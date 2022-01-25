Advertise with Us
Tennessee lawmakers approve redistricting maps

(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Lawmakers voted to carve up the state’s congressional districts to the GOP’s favor.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is expected to sign the redistricting bill, but Democrats say the plan dilutes Black voting strength in Memphis and Nashville, and say they plan to sue.

The vote was entirely along party lines at 70 to 26 in the state House Monday night. It had been approved by the state Senate last week.

The plan would add the western half of Tipton County to the 9th congressional district represented by Democrat Steve Cohen, with the eastern side of Tipton County remaining in Republican David Kustoff’s 8th congressional district. The bill would slice up Nashville and Davidson County into three congressional districts and would make its current congressman, Jim Cooper, Tennessee’s only other Democratic congressman, highly vulnerable to a GOP opponent.

Republicans say the move would give Nashville more representation, not less, but Democrats say it’s a brazen attempt to flip Cooper’s 5th district Democratic seat.

Some Democrats tweeted Monday night.

