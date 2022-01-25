Suspect charged in attempted carjacking with pregnant mother, 3-year-old child in vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man accused of attempting to carjack a vehicle at a Memphis gas station Monday with a pregnant woman and 3-year-old on board is in jail.

An affidavit says Elpedro Parker jumped into the driver’s seat of a Toyota Corolla while it was parked at a Circle K on Getwell Road.

The driver, who is also the father and husband of the victims, got out to go inside the store when Parker allegedly jumped in. An officer allegedly saw Parker and the mother struggling in the front seat as she tried to take the keys out of the ignition.

The husband reportedly came out of the store to stop Parker as he was backing out by getting into the vehicle, pulling the emergency brake and grabbing the keys, according to the affidavit.

The officer on the scene pulled Parker out of the vehicle and took him into custody.

He is charged with carjacking, attempted kidnapping and especially aggravated kidnapping.

His bond is set at $200,000.

