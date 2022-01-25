Suspect arrested for murder of woman and her unborn child in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An arrest has been made in the murder of a woman and her unborn child in Memphis.

Nakia Jackson, 26, was arrested Tuesday and is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

The shooting happened Dec. 3 in the 3800 block of Ford. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

