Suspect arrested for murder of woman and her unborn child in Memphis

Nakia Jackson
Nakia Jackson(Source: Shelby County)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An arrest has been made in the murder of a woman and her unborn child in Memphis.

Nakia Jackson, 26, was arrested Tuesday and is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

The shooting happened Dec. 3 in the 3800 block of Ford. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

