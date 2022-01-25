Suspect arrested after woman shot, killed in shooting at Memphis restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect is charged with first-degree murder after a shooting at a restaurant claimed the life of a woman in Memphis.

Quandaryus House, 22, is charged with first-degree murder.

The shooting happened Saturday, Jan. 15 at Dixie Queen on Bellevue Boulevard. When police arrived at the scene, they found Maresha Willians inside the restaurant suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

According to an affidavit, an occupant inside House’s vehicle witnessed him fire multiple shots into the restaurant from inside of his vehicle. The occupant positively identified House in a six-person photo lineup as the shooter.

