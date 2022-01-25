Shelby County School Board to decide on district name change

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby Country Schools (SCS) may soon have a new name.

The district is looking to rebrand and a decision is expected to be made Tuesday evening. Many are wondering is this just a name change.

“If you change nothing but the name, you have not changed anything but a name,” said Keith Williams, the executive director for Memphis Shelby County Education Association.

Williams hopes SCS’s rebranding means more than just a name change.

“A salary schedule would mean volumes to me, and it would speak volumes to me, changing the curriculum and the outcomes of our products. We don’t just change our name for namesake. We are Memphis,” said Williams.

SCS says it wants a name that reflects the region and the families it serves.

The district says 80% of its students live within Memphis city limits and hopes the new name will raise the awareness of the school district.

“The rebrand is a marketing effort. The Reimagining 901 strategy does include curriculum, it includes teacher compensation, it includes how we organize the academic structure of our district. So, it includes again, education, schools, how we partner with businesses in our community. It’s an overall strategy but the rebrand is just one element of Reimagining 901,” said Jerica Phillips, chief of communications for SCS.

Phillips says the money has already been allocated and the district will not need to ask for more.

“That’s part of our marketing and awareness budget that was approved in our last budget cycle. It was about $900,000,” said Phillips.

Phillips says the name change will not cost $900,000. The cost of the rebrand still has not been determined. Details on this will come later if the change is approved.

The Shelby County School Board meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. The meeting is open to the public and will take place in the auditorium at the board of education at 160 S. Hollywood.

The meeting will also be streamed and you can listen in on 88.5 FM or on the school website.

If the board approves the change, the rebrand would begin immediately and take up to five years to complete.

