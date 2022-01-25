Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Shelby County reaches 78% of its 700K vaccination goal

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - Jan. 25
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department says a total of 550,425 people have been vaccinated in the county bringing us closer to the county’s 700,000 vaccination goal.

So far, Shelby County is 78% of the way to the goal in hopes to reach “herd immunity.”

Within the last seven days, 3,552 vaccinations were reported making that an average of about 1,341 vaccinations per day.

As of Tuesday, Shelby County Health Department reported 880 new cases with one additional death.

There are also 354 newly reported pediatric cases.

Health department data shows there are 18,800 active cases countywide and 6,000 are among children.

School-aged children also account for 28% of all active cases.

For more COVID-19 data in Shelby County, go to shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

