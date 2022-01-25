Search continues for Lauderdale County woman who went missing after car crash

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been four days since 54-year-old Mary Tate went missing in Lauderdale County.

Her twin sister, Margaret Gwaltney, recalls the night she went missing.

“She had just stopped by. She was visiting with me and left right before 5:30,” Gwaltney said.

Thirty minutes later, Gwaltney got a call from her sister’s boyfriend.

“He said Margaret, the police answered her phone. Her car is wrecked here on Highway 51,” she recalled.

According to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, it appeared Tate was heading on Highway 51 South toward Ripley, when she lost control of her early 2000s Oldsmobile Alero, went through the median, and crashed on the northbound side of Highway 51.

Deputies arrived minutes after the crash.

“But there was no one in the car,” Gwaltney said.

Deputies said witnesses stated Tate got out of the vehicle and continued southbound on foot, and that was the last sighting of her.

Tate’s purse, jacket, and secondary phone were not in the vehicle.

“You would think within a three or four-minute period, you’d see somebody,” Gwaltney said. “It’s the weirdest thing.”

Gwaltney admitted her sister has bipolar disorder and suffers from depression, but that it’s never had a major impact on her life. This is a first-of-its-kind situation.

“She’s always gotten word to me,” Gwaltney said. “If it’s only a simple thing, ‘Hey Margaret. I’m okay. Don’t worry.’ This time, I’ve gotten no answer. She would never do this to me.”

Lauderdale County Sheriff Steve Sanders did not want to go on camera. He did not have much to disclose as this is still an ongoing investigation.

Search efforts have included ground patrols, ATV teams, volunteer groups, and even helicopter surveillance.

A Facebook post Gwaltney posted Saturday has been shared at this point over 64,000 times.

Anyone with information on this missing person’s case is asked to call Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office at 731-635-1311.

